Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $1.74 Million as Share Value Declined; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Barnett & Company Raised Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 30,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 73,123 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 103,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 7.07M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,213 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 2.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 30,304 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 234,416 shares. Personal Cap holds 0.32% or 147,656 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2.29% stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc, New York-based fund reported 62,946 shares. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 336,141 shares. The New York-based Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 27,373 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 2.90M shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Marshall & Sullivan Wa reported 3.5% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Independent reported 0.68% stake. Df Dent And Commerce invested in 0.01% or 2,684 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn reported 10,035 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.51% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.01M shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WSJ: Loweâ€™s to lay off thousands of employees from stores – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy Walmart Stock for a Pre-Earnings Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 22,333 shares to 102,702 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 12,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,374 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19,375 shares to 627,575 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Judge sets deadline for e-cig makers to apply for FDA approval – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “There Are Better Pot Plays Than CRON Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.14% or 3.51 million shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Incorporated accumulated 32,535 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital stated it has 34,860 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Associated Banc holds 0.33% or 100,317 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 28,006 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 807,077 shares. B Riley Wealth Management owns 21,372 shares. United Advisers Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 145,152 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.34% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc invested in 43,145 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 9,580 shares. Georgia-based Thomasville Financial Bank has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Yhb Invest Advsrs invested in 4,266 shares.