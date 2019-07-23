Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lifted Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding; Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 158,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 1.72M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,830 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.49M, up from 185,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.84. About 17.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,844 were accumulated by Penbrook Mgmt Ltd. Seven Post Invest Office LP has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stoneridge Inv Prtn Limited has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,039 shares. Whittier Trust Com invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Star Inv Mngmt has 99,105 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 71,816 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 559,376 shares. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 275,345 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc stated it has 83,965 shares. Gideon stated it has 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Asset Limited holds 1.59% or 62,811 shares. Community Finance Service Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,456 shares. Bailard stated it has 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,932 shares to 227,630 shares, valued at $35.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,867 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is This Why Apple Stock Has Been Rising? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Apple Rumors: 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Teardown Reveals Changes – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Jerremy Newsome Started Trading With An Apple Investment: ‘Since Then, I’ve Been Hooked’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 43,615 shares. Sfe Counsel holds 0.2% or 5,245 shares. 231,003 are owned by Philadelphia Tru. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc holds 3,053 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.52% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Pennsylvania Tru Co reported 1,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.25% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 1.96M shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 12,216 shares. Korea Corp owns 413,000 shares. 1.44M were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 125 shares. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Edmp accumulated 2,485 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.37% or 30.35 million shares. The New York-based Miller Howard has invested 0.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,500 shares to 3,838 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,108 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of stock or 3,585 shares.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, UnitedHealth & Costco – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Registration Now Open for Microchip’s 23rd Annual Worldwide MASTERs Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SOXX, LRCX, NXPI, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Accelerate EMI Qualification of Automotive Touchscreens with New Capacitive Touch Controllers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.