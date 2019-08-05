Waters Parkerson & Company Has Increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position; Holder Confluence Investment Management Raised Colgate (CL) Position

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 515.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 61,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 73,221 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 11,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 18,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.25 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.81M shares traded or 16.28% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,584 shares to 823,902 shares, valued at $61.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,131 shares, and cut its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 759,367 shares. Nomura has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Harding Loevner Lp stated it has 2.67 million shares. 12,991 are held by Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pinnacle Advisory Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mariner Ltd, Kansas-based fund reported 45,095 shares. Tompkins Finance Corp stated it has 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cibc Ww Markets Inc accumulated 0.2% or 631,073 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5.00 million shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 1,474 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 503,713 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Richard C Young & owns 0.71% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 54,387 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares to 408,108 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,779 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).