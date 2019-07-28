Waters Parkerson & Company Has Upped Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding by $6.81 Million as Share Value Rose; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shareholder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Upped Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 515.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 61,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,221 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 11,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 204,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, up from 863,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 5.52 million shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,491 shares to 284,643 shares, valued at $29.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,799 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 38,183 shares to 101,386 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,955 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

