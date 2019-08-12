Waters Parkerson & Company Stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) Has Raised by $3.89 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Gtt Communications Com Usd0.0001 (GTT) Stock Price Declined While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lowered Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc Com Usd0.0001 (GTT) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 21,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.84 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc Com Usd0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 2.66 million shares traded or 263.54% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc Cl A by 142,565 shares to 145,175 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Limited Ads Each Rep 1 Ord Shs by 23,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 903,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc Com.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares to 323,268 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,123 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

