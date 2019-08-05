Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $1.74 Million as Stock Value Declined; Green Street Investors Boosted Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding by $6.13 Million; Share Price Rose

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 194,036 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 30,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 73,123 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 103,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 887,587 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 61,325 shares to 73,221 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.25 million activity. Kaufman Ian also sold $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold 50,000 shares worth $3.68M. Altshuler Barry sold $99,725 worth of stock. 25,000 shares were sold by GEORGE ALAN W, worth $1.84 million. Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Garechana Robert.

