Waters Parkerson & Company Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $830,960 as Valuation Declined; Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Its Chegg (CHGG) Position by $2.53 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 66,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 444,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, down from 510,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 2.36M shares traded or 52.18% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 10,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 458,522 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, up from 448,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) by 65,007 shares to 401,422 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany Int’l (NYSE:AIN) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "The Funded: Over $1B in new funding deals and 5 IPO filings in Bay Area this week – Silicon Valley Business Journal" on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Evaluating Chegg's Competitive Advantage – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Chegg Stock Popped 16.4% in July – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Chegg to Acquire Online Skills-Based Learning Platform Thinkful to Help Students Accelerate their Path from Learning to Earning – PRNewswire" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "3 Groundbreaking Back-to-School Stocks – Nasdaq" with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Exxon confirms exclusivity deal with Var Energi for Norway assets – Seeking Alpha" on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha" published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,500 shares to 282,026 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,123 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf.

