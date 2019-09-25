Waters Parkerson & Company Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Share Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Its Position in Manpowergroup (MAN) by $32.69 Million as Market Value Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 7,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 450,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 458,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 3.89 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 340,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 906,698 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.59 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 186,304 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Incorporated invested in 0.49% or 33,878 shares. First Utd Commercial Bank Tru holds 1.51% or 33,380 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Invest owns 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,348 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.7% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hanlon Inv Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company reported 46,633 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 1% or 347.64 million shares in its portfolio. Amer Intl Grp Inc reported 1.85% stake. Axa invested in 0.61% or 2.04 million shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 20,933 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wespac Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Incorporated Adv stated it has 1.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 54,650 shares to 682,225 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O) by 7,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.58 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 34,300 shares to 83,200 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 369,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Inflarx Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited owns 2,499 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 403,630 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 6.39 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Axa owns 59,701 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 36,766 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation reported 147,259 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 77,229 shares. Smithfield Com holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 287,998 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,535 shares. British Columbia Investment Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 366,416 shares. Stanley has 0.16% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 19,005 shares.