Waters Parkerson & Company Holds Position in 3M Co Com (MMM); Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Increased as Valuation Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 407,484 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 45.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 79,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 254,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, up from 175,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 820,095 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. $1.19 million worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. Bauman James L also sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,836 shares to 378,275 shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,369 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 53,644 shares to 537,426 shares, valued at $47.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.