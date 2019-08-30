Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted By $3.89 Million Its 3M Co Com (MMM) Holding; GAMES WORKSHOP GRP ORD UK ORDINARY SHARE (GMWKF) Shorts Raised By 0.46%

Waters Parkerson & Company increased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 46.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 18,800 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 59,157 shares with $12.29 million value, up from 40,357 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $92.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $161.4. About 190,430 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

GAMES WORKSHOP GRP ORD UK ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) had an increase of 0.46% in short interest. GMWKF’s SI was 22,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.46% from 21,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 110 days are for GAMES WORKSHOP GRP ORD UK ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)’s short sellers to cover GMWKF’s short positions. It closed at $53.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 5,836 shares to 378,275 valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 30,557 shares and now owns 73,123 shares. At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 10.37% above currents $161.4 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $188 target in Monday, March 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 5,790 shares stake. Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y reported 2.19% stake. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2.48M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 20,165 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,860 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 6,557 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 23,315 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.42% or 50,032 shares. Cullen Mgmt reported 295,130 shares stake. Braun Stacey Assocs accumulated 0.12% or 9,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.09M shares. Perkins Management holds 0.49% or 3,611 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap stated it has 0.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

