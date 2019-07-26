Waters Parkerson & Company Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE) Has Trimmed by $439,362; First Republic Investment Management Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED)

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 511.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 115,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,710 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09. About 1.10M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 10,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 408,108 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, down from 418,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 16.16M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proposed Con Ed rate increase gets pushback from residents – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Let the Sun Shine: 26K+ Con Edison Customers Reach Milestone in Solar Generation – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) CEO Ed Fritsch on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Reports 2018 Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider buys, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. $5,077 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by McAvoy John. $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. 89 shares valued at $7,530 were bought by Muccilo Robert on Sunday, March 31. Shares for $4,334 were bought by Shukla Saumil P. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $88 worth of stock. $2,283 worth of stock was bought by Sanchez Robert on Thursday, February 28.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 19,954 shares to 34,239 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 22,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,441 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,114 were accumulated by Wellington Grp Llp. Signaturefd Ltd holds 11,356 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 121,626 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ipswich Investment Communications has invested 0.13% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 12,116 shares. Kistler stated it has 1,008 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 6,384 shares in its portfolio. 5,967 were reported by Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 9,736 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 351,280 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs reported 23,431 shares stake. United Asset Strategies invested in 8,720 shares. Lynch Assocs In, Indiana-based fund reported 3,875 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares to 97,075 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa invested in 0.1% or 19,922 shares. C Group Inc Holdg A S accumulated 784,153 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 220,995 shares. 5,812 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com. First Finance In owns 46,506 shares. 11,046 were reported by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 4.17% or 875,382 shares. Contravisory Inv Management invested in 0.02% or 1,265 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates has invested 2.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 697,754 shares. Truepoint reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 44,313 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.01% or 127,631 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Syapse Announces Collaboration with Pfizer in Oncology Precision Medicine Focused on Outcomes Research Using Real-World Evidence – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ex-FDA chief Gottlieb joins Pfizer board – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizerâ€™s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pain Could Make Sarepta the DMD King – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 29, 2019.