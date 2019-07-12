Waters Parkerson & Company Maintains Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) Holding Has Lifted by Oberweis Asset Management Inc

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 10,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,522 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05 million, up from 448,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 3.75 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) by 537.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,510 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 122,851 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 9.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) by 34,000 shares to 140,620 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 165,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT).

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Knowles Corp (KN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federal Signal Announces Plans to Expand Illinois Manufacturing Facility to Support Increased Demand – PRNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “REV Group Expands Partnership with Federal Signal to Provide Access to a Complete Catalog of Emergency Warning Products – Business Wire” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Federal Signal Corp (FSS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) CEO Jennifer Sherman on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 169,200 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 0.04% or 24,547 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Grp holds 0% or 44,982 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 55,353 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc invested 0.01% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Prelude Management Ltd Com has 334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 454,655 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 99,940 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 43,576 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). California State Teachers Retirement has 90,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc invested in 3.10M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc has 31,615 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares to 73,123 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,838 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 223,487 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 8,989 shares. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri owns 75,056 shares. 137,772 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital. Cibc holds 1.42% or 2.15M shares. Somerset accumulated 24,241 shares. Summit Asset Lc invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 50,907 shares. 78,158 were accumulated by Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Com. 26,487 are owned by Df Dent And. Palisade Asset Ltd Co has 1.92% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 150,225 shares. Cls Investments Lc reported 10,727 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,974 shares. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 571,854 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon’s defense in New York climate change lawsuit narrowed by judge – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) and SABIC to Proceed with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Project – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rocket explodes near Exxon site in Iraq – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.