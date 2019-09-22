Waters Parkerson & Company Lifted By $3.10 Million Its Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake; eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Had 3 Bulls

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) stake by 21.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 57,475 shares as Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 329,754 shares with $17.97 million value, up from 272,279 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp Com now has $83.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS

Among 3 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth has $17300 highest and $8700 lowest target. $132.25’s average target is 68.28% above currents $78.59 stock price. eHealth had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. See eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $173.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald New Target: $100.0000 120.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

19/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald New Target: $87.0000 100.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 14.31% above currents $64.3 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $7600 target. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Miami – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gradient Lc holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 346 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trexquant Invest LP owns 81,529 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% stake. 673,529 are held by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests has invested 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Prelude Llc has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 35,923 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 32,570 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc reported 904,659 shares. Davenport & Ltd Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.79M shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mrj accumulated 1.52% or 48,200 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 2,500 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,874 shares to 220,795 valued at $45.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) stake by 54,882 shares and now owns 268,386 shares. Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 271,506 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 2,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested in 11,914 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 3,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock owns 2.95 million shares. Everence Cap Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,080 shares. Moreover, Redmile Group Limited Com has 2.17% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Archon Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 43,700 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.07% or 9,027 shares in its portfolio. Sei Com holds 0.01% or 19,620 shares. Next Gp holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $374,435 activity. The insider WOLF DALE B bought $82,100. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $82,240 was made by Brooke Beth A. on Tuesday, September 3.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 283.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging eHealth, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Beth A. Brooke as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth Survey Sheds Light on Consumer Sentiments on the ACA Ahead of Court Ruling on Texas v. United States – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.