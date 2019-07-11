Waters Parkerson & Company Upped By $6.81 Million Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position; Edgestream Partners LP Increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 20.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 16,994 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 8.35%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 99,611 shares with $12.10M value, up from 82,617 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $122.21. About 710,393 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 515.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 61,325 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 73,221 shares with $8.13M value, up from 11,896 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $259.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 8.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct)

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 34 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Citigroup. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Oppenheimer. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $126 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, March 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 295 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 146,045 are held by Guardian Capital L P. Oppenheimer And Com Inc, New York-based fund reported 10,205 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 87,324 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Fruth Invest stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Nordea Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 622,263 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 0.22% or 3,658 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 99,611 were accumulated by Edgestream Partners Lp. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company reported 245,941 shares.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Debates Darden’s Earnings: Low Bar Set For Guidance? – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Time to Buy Calls on This Restaurant Outperformer – Schaeffers Research” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s (NYSE:ODC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Dxc Technology Co stake by 122,342 shares to 15,823 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 101,901 shares and now owns 22,425 shares. Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity. $164,169 worth of stock was sold by Simon William S on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,179 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company. Maplelane Cap Limited accumulated 664,800 shares. Gm Advisory accumulated 12,324 shares. Twin Incorporated holds 185,455 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Da Davidson Company reported 367,495 shares stake. 18,757 were reported by Patten Group. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 227,655 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 89,973 are owned by North Star Asset Mngmt. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 713 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,272 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc accumulated 2.18% or 230,632 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 79,225 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiaa Cref Management reported 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. On Wednesday, February 6 WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,000 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 10,461 shares to 408,108 valued at $17.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,481 shares and now owns 197,586 shares. Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.