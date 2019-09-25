Waters Parkerson & Company Maintains Stake in Chevron New Com (CVX); Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position Maintained by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 257,468 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.04 million, up from 254,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 1.53 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.15 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 1.50M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 88,204 shares to 492,189 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 264,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52M shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

