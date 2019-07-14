Waters Parkerson & Company Lowered Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 299.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 248,854 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 331,854 shares with $21.37 million value, up from 83,000 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $108.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 29.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 30,557 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 73,123 shares with $4.20 million value, down from 103,680 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $92.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 6.10 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8200 target in Monday, June 10 report.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks & 4 Restaurant Stocks to Spice Up Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 26,819 shares to 7,981 valued at $780,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (Put) (NYSE:LYB) stake by 54,600 shares and now owns 5,300 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd has 3,832 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company has invested 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Telos Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 500,692 shares. 8,783 are owned by American Bank. 1St Source Bancorp reported 0.21% stake. Garde Cap reported 27,752 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 27,069 shares. 26.23 million are held by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon. Moreover, Cohen & Steers has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,592 shares. Alley Com Ltd Liability accumulated 97,907 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 1.35M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 73,242 shares worth $5.01 million on Friday, February 1. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26M on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $49 target.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought $70,448 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lowe Brockenbrough And invested in 0.71% or 88,798 shares. Pnc Svcs Group has 4.24 million shares. 3,850 are held by Bancorp Of Stockton. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Adage Prns Grp Ltd Company invested in 0.34% or 2.35M shares. 357,714 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.04% or 5,405 shares in its portfolio. 31,340 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Hennessy accumulated 155,200 shares. Argi Investment Serv Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,383 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt holds 0.72% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 57,487 shares. Sun Life Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,440 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sns Financial Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).