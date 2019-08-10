Waters Parkerson & Company Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS); Bankunited (BKU) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Raised Its Position by $350,262 as Stock Price Declined

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 141.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 10,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 18,126 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, up from 7,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 286,114 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 515.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 61,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 73,221 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 11,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 495,069 shares. 98,934 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity. First Mercantile reported 7,658 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 106,811 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,750 shares. 7,271 are owned by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). Kemnay Advisory Services stated it has 0.23% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Parkside Financial Bank Tru has 1,351 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 187,700 shares. Parametrica Management Limited holds 0.48% or 6,774 shares. 306,637 were accumulated by Ci Investments. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com holds 1.41 million shares. Teton Advsr accumulated 27,670 shares. 172,500 were accumulated by Weiss Multi.

More notable recent BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BankUnited, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on January 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BankUnited (BKU) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BankUnited Celebrates its 10th Anniversary – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does BankUnited, Inc.’s (NYSE:BKU) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BankUnited (BKU) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15,466 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 45,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,123 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.