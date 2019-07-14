Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stake as Shares Rose; As Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Market Valuation Rose, Banc Funds Co Lifted Position

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 832,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 808,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 2,672 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 8.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK – CLARIFIES ON ONGOING RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMS, SAYS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMITMENT FOR INVESTMENT OF $1 BLN FROM MILOST GLOBAL INC; 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Reports Record Earnings up 64% over Prior Year Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NIGERIAN BOURSE WEBSITE; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7c; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,643 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62 million, down from 288,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd owns 242,937 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Limited Liability has 0.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 63,244 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 1.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ronna Sue Cohen owns 3.30M shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Ipg Investment Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rhode Island-based Blue Capital Inc has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Redmond Asset Limited Liability invested in 5,797 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma reported 644,084 shares. 51,033 are held by Markston Ltd Liability Corporation. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.48% or 10,474 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lucas Capital invested in 2.22% or 18,057 shares. L S holds 0.67% or 48,226 shares in its portfolio. Lynch Associates In owns 103,706 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. On Thursday, January 31 Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,079 shares. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,673 shares to 161,836 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold UNTY shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 2.84% more from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has 89,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 1,147 shares. 12,099 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Blackrock owns 382,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 599,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc owns 2,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 7,183 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,815 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 1,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,232 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

