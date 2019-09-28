Waters Parkerson & Company Position in At&T Com (T) Has Lowered by $1.81 Million; As Stewardship Finl Co (SSFN) Share Price Rose, Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Lowered Its Holding

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Co (SSFN) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 83,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.22% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174,000, down from 94,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Stewardship Finl Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 228 shares traded. Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) has risen 34.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 27/03/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Rockport Elver Education and Stewardship Day; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Fincl Corp and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael a. Westra as Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Launches New Antibiotic Stewardship Program to Combat Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance; 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Financial Corporation and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael A. Westra as Chairman of the B; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Stewardship Opportunity at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore; 16/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Volunteers Stewardship Opportunity at National Lakeshore

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 54,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 268,386 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99M, down from 323,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold SSFN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.02 million shares or 8.24% more from 1.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Moreover, Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Gabelli And Com Investment Advisers accumulated 144,555 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 536 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 56,249 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 65,283 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 21,898 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 64,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 37,430 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 11,122 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 0.06% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 18,200 shares. 1,447 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 651,699 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Vanguard holds 0% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) or 70,443 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 2,200 shares to 23,073 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.