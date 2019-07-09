Waters Parkerson & Company Lifted Its Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Holding by $310,000 as Share Value Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder United Asset Strategies Decreased Its Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,583 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 49,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 3.18M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 155,925 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,170 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Com reported 5,767 shares. Tompkins stated it has 24,881 shares. Fincl Architects Inc owns 300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,835 shares. Taurus Asset Lc reported 25,645 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Llc holds 24,000 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Montecito Bancorp Trust owns 3,315 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0.22% or 1.01 million shares. 33,421 were accumulated by Asset Inc. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.39 million shares. 15,452 are owned by Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability. Fjarde Ap holds 0.35% or 377,895 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.29% stake. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 362,235 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,943 shares to 24,418 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 24,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks adds new markets to delivery program – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Starbucks Stock Rose 10.2% in June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old But Gold: 3 Centenarian Stocks That Are Looking Toward the Future – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.13 million for 29.85 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M worth of stock or 152,634 shares. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN.