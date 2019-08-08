Waters Parkerson & Company Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Principal Financial Group Has Decreased Its Position

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 8.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video)

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 48,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330.89M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $214.65. About 422,047 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Travis County’s, Tx Goult And Golt Bonds, Series 2018; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE SAYS IN STATEMENT ON GHANA BANKS; 20/04/2018 – BACARDI LTD.’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Cmbs Classes Of Lstar 2016-4; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Latest Edition Of Inside Japan Comments On Strong Economic Growth, Alternative-fuel Vehicles, Aging Population; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Gsms 2018-GS9; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Future Land Holdings To Ba2; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – CESKA, CSOB, KOMERCNI OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE: MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – LEUCADIA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey Grp has 4,875 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 89,109 shares. Motco holds 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 105,149 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 123,692 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Llc holds 30,000 shares. Cambridge Communications owns 303,236 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ltd owns 31,386 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Sterling accumulated 4,515 shares. Freestone Holdg Lc holds 23,444 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 1.57 million shares. Community Svcs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,418 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. South State stated it has 176,994 shares. Moreover, Horan Advsr Ltd Llc has 2.59% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rmb Mngmt reported 0.6% stake.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares to 356,779 shares, valued at $55.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 103,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,040 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 6,994 shares to 927,077 shares, valued at $39.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,628 shares. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,142 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Shell Asset Management Com holds 35,528 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 54,104 shares. Akre Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 5.68M shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 41,900 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Maple Capital Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Numerixs Invest Technology holds 1,140 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lord Abbett & Limited holds 78,398 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Moodyâ€™s Gained 39.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Acquires Majority Stake in Four Twenty Seven, Inc., a Leader in Climate Data and Risk Analysis – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corp (MCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.