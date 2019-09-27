Waters Parkerson & Company Upped Its Position in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by $592,743 as Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Cut Position

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 10,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 382,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85M, up from 372,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 7.04M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25 million, down from 79,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Point Trust Ser N A reported 65,626 shares or 4.48% of all its holdings. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 3.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 308,206 shares. 335,518 are owned by Philadelphia Trust. Hm Payson Com reported 797,408 shares stake. Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 264,108 shares or 7.25% of all its holdings. Amarillo State Bank reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 6.68% or 44,723 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.05% stake. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,631 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 10.2% or 412,003 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability owns 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,889 shares. Moreover, White Pine Cap Limited Company has 2.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,707 shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 2.75% or 12,072 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & Communication has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner LP holds 0.95% or 1.55 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 3,312 shares to 226,769 shares, valued at $41.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New Com (NYSE:FLR) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,582 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK).