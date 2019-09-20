Waters Parkerson & Company Increases Stake in Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL); As Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Ashmore Group Plc Lifted Its Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 487,414 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.69 million, up from 471,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 1.69 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (FMX) by 760.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 105,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 118,986 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51 million, up from 13,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 92,096 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 3,312 shares to 226,769 shares, valued at $41.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,525 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr by 23,300 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 381,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,191 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).