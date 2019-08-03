Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holding by $427,764 as Market Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Aviance Capital Partners Raised Its Stake by $841,786

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 12,369 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.36 million shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Operating Expenses Fell 5%; 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for About $1.6B; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 5,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 38,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 32,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – About 15 percent of users said in a poll that they will decrease their use of Facebook after a data scandal related to Cambridge Analytica, Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, wrote in a Friday research note; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: Terrorism Talk With Indiana’s Susan Brooks and Facebook’s CEO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS EQUITY BUBBLES CAN BE ENDED BY REGULATION, REFERENCING FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE; 20/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 20/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING: Obama campaign director reveals Facebook ALLOWED them to mine American users’ profiles in 2012

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

