Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position by $529,000; As Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Price Declined, Jacobs & Co Cut Its Stake

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 6,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 37,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $114.53. About 2.98 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.52 TO $4.62; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,026 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 293,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares to 97,075 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $151.46 million activity.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 19.48 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,122 shares to 103,083 shares, valued at $19.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.