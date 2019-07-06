Waters Parkerson & Company Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; As Duke Energy (DUK) Valuation Declined, Holder Private Asset Management Cut by $351,000 Its Holding

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,126 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 28,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.67M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 10,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,522 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, up from 448,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy Renewables’ largest solar project now online in California – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy offers solar service program tailored to businesses, schools and nonprofits – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy passes major renewable milestone: 1 gigawatt of owned solar energy capacity – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv accumulated 0.01% or 35,221 shares. Cibc Asset has 182,098 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 0.24% or 3,890 shares. 12,383 are owned by Interocean Cap Ltd Co. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 25,518 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability has 31,202 shares. Tradewinds Lc holds 2,084 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, First Citizens Fincl Bank Trust has 0.65% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 64,330 shares. Capital World, a California-based fund reported 4.00 million shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 17,737 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 17,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Motco holds 3,485 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas accumulated 8,432 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,427 shares to 16,514 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.32M for 22.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stocks edge higher as trade enthusiasm wanes – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.