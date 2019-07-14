Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Its Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Position; As Celanese (CE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Lowered by $673,750 Its Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 129,578 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 714,494 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,387 were accumulated by Delphi Mgmt Ma. 14,137 are held by Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc. Lord Abbett And Limited Company has 447,100 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 15 shares. California-based Whittier has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 10,250 are owned by Fil Limited. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership owns 2.19M shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com reported 165,207 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited stated it has 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 40,141 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bokf Na holds 3,619 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc accumulated 258 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 31 shares. 230,704 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares to 68,198 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00M for 10.79 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares to 12,369 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,268 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

