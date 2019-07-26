Waters Parkerson & Company Lifted Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Share Price Rose; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Boosted Holding

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 18.21 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 10,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,522 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, up from 448,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.79. About 2.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 103,102 shares to 145,040 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,586 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Innovations Lc reported 7,685 shares. E&G LP reported 15,348 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,356 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 5,869 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Patten Gru Inc holds 43,024 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,686 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital Incorporated reported 182,471 shares. Phocas Corp holds 0.05% or 6,472 shares in its portfolio. Golub Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South State Corporation owns 163,867 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,851 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 192,774 shares. 89,880 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 7,185 shares to 92,582 shares, valued at $26.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,323 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK).

