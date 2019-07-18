Waters Parkerson & Company Upped Bank Amer Com (BAC) Holding; As Alibaba (BABA) Share Value Rose, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Raised Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $172.81. About 6.96 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 20.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nope, Pinduoduo Isn’t a Bigger E-Commerce Player Than JD.com – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Merger with Shopify Could Be What SQ Stock Needs to Keep Popping – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alibaba Group and Yiwu City Government to Establish eWTP Hub – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy for Monster Growth in the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 918,168 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has 412,784 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 7.63 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Choate Advsr holds 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 20,934 shares. 9,300 are owned by Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability. Stellar Cap Mngmt Lc reported 3.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 75,645 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.72% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 234,075 shares. First Natl Bank Of Newtown has invested 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Colonial, a South Carolina-based fund reported 55,665 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 6.70 million shares. Sadoff Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.72M shares or 4.06% of all its holdings.