Waters Parkerson & Company Stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Boosted by $310,000; As Abm Inds (ABM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $677,664

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 74,850 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 18,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,949 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 62,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 31,125 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 59,649 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,889 shares. 11,100 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 448,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,017 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 488,068 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,434 shares. Northern Corp has 0.02% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Convergence Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 0.26% stake. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 10,000 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company holds 6,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Intll Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 50,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 1.24 million shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 189,832 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $62.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 26,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,067 activity. CHAVEZ LINDA sold $103,850 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48 million for 17.60 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does ABM Industries Incorporated’s (NYSE:ABM) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “City of Virginia Beach Partners with ABM to Support Launch and Maintenance of a Crucial Community Resource – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Names LeighAnne Baker to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM to Reduce Energy and Operating Costs for the City of Fremont, Ohio, by More Than $12 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tower Semiconductor Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TowerJazz Announces Signing Three-Year Agreement Extension with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TowerJazz Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.