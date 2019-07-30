Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position By $446,248; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,071 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 297,799 shares with $26.32M value, down from 302,870 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $132.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 1.69 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%

Among 2 analysts covering Apartment Inv \u0026 Mgmt (NYSE:AIV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Apartment Inv \u0026 Mgmt had 8 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 4. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. See Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $49 Downgrade

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, May 17. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $9400 target. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) stake by 8,950 shares to 97,075 valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,530 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 36,453 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.3% or 2.06M shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 14.25 million shares or 6.65% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.49% or 2.10M shares. Burns J W stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 5,417 are owned by Marco Invest Management Limited Co. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% or 22,256 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Investment accumulated 2,433 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 1.72% stake. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 0.65% or 4.02 million shares. The Texas-based Cadence State Bank Na has invested 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jarislowsky Fraser has 145,922 shares. 5,248 were reported by Trustco Retail Bank N Y. Contrarius Invest Management Limited holds 278,648 shares. Creative Planning owns 295,465 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 COHN LISA R sold $374,937 worth of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) or 7,589 shares. CONSIDINE TERRY also sold $4.93M worth of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 245 investors sold Apartment Investment and Management Company shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 145,372 shares or 99.90% less from 144.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aew L P has 23,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Ltd holds 9,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated owns 61,429 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) or 66 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 21,056 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV).

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.44 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio. It invests in real estate markets of United States.