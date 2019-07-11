Waters Parkerson & Company Cut Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Last Week

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 10,461 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 408,108 shares with $17.33M value, down from 418,569 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $242.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 28.05 million shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC

Among 3 analysts covering Community Health (NYSE:CYH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Community Health had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $3.5 target. See Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 7.50% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $2.405. About 2.43M shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 05/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Exchange Offers; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – ABL FACILITY INCLUDES BORROWING CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT OF $50 MLN; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO SELL 3 HOSPITALS TO WEST TENNESSEE; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS REPORTS PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $320,000 activity. Ely James S. III had bought 100,000 shares worth $320,000 on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Community Health Systems, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 79,300 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 38,015 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 1.44 million shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). The Texas-based Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Virtu Fin Ltd Llc reported 49,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Finance Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 276,415 shares. 133 are owned by Parkside State Bank Tru. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 211,622 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Management stated it has 66,578 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 13,019 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 179,296 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 107,200 shares.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $283.94 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.15% or 12,566 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 1.40M shares. 176,843 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd. Wasatch holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 151,406 shares. Premier Asset Lc stated it has 42,448 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc holds 331,688 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 27 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 3.34% or 360,621 shares in its portfolio. 116,427 were accumulated by Covington Cap Mgmt. Foyston Gordon Payne, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 226,756 shares. Citadel Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 24,286 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 14.67 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. John G Ullman & Assocs Incorporated stated it has 3.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has 2.62% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.41 billion for 13.77 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Argus Research upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, January 31. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. Another trade for 43,800 shares valued at $1.81M was made by LANKLER DOUGLAS M on Wednesday, January 30.

