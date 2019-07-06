Waters Corporation (WAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

This is a contrast between Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 220 6.24 N/A 7.58 27.40 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 131 4.21 N/A 4.10 31.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Waters Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Varian Medical Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Waters Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Waters Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Waters Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 11.6%

Risk & Volatility

Waters Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Waters Corporation are 3.4 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Waters Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Waters Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Waters Corporation is $216.33, with potential downside of -1.77%. Meanwhile, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s average price target is $174, while its potential upside is 24.78%. The results provided earlier shows that Varian Medical Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Waters Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Waters Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95.5% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Waters Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -3.15% -7.69% -1.91% 9.06% 10.68% 14.9%

For the past year Waters Corporation was less bullish than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.