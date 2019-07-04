Waters Corporation (WAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 220 6.41 N/A 7.58 27.40 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.69 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Waters Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.45 beta.

Liquidity

Waters Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Waters Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Waters Corporation and Retractable Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$216.33 is Waters Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Waters Corporation and Retractable Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 11.3% respectively. Waters Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies Inc. has 43.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15% Retractable Technologies Inc. -11.12% -3.52% -8.24% -3.67% -24.58% 13.34%

For the past year Waters Corporation was less bullish than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Retractable Technologies Inc.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.