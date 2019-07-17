Waters Corporation (WAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 222 6.21 N/A 7.58 27.40 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 51 3.09 N/A 0.96 51.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Waters Corporation and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Waters Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Waters Corporation is presently more affordable than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Waters Corporation and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 6% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that Waters Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Waters Corporation. Its rival Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 1.9 respectively. Waters Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Waters Corporation and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

$216.33 is Waters Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.71%. Meanwhile, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s average target price is $60.14, while its potential upside is 12.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation looks more robust than Waters Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Waters Corporation and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Waters Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation -4.67% -7.24% -0.62% -9.6% -20.92% 10.47%

For the past year Waters Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.