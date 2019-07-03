Waters Corporation (WAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Both Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 220 6.35 N/A 7.58 27.40 BioLife Solutions Inc. 16 13.60 N/A 0.13 137.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Waters Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc. BioLife Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Waters Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Waters Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Waters Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Waters Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Waters Corporation. Its rival BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.4 and 17.6 respectively. BioLife Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Waters Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Waters Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -2.41% for Waters Corporation with consensus price target of $216.33. On the other hand, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 33.76% and its consensus price target is $21. Based on the data given earlier, BioLife Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Waters Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Waters Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.1% of BioLife Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Waters Corporation shares. Competitively, 3% are BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15% BioLife Solutions Inc. 3.54% 0.17% 7.4% 26.04% 103.83% 46.05%

For the past year Waters Corporation has weaker performance than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats Waters Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.