Waters Corporation (WAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 222 6.28 N/A 7.58 27.40 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 2.15 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Waters Corporation and Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Waters Corporation and Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Waters Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. From a competition point of view, Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Waters Corporation is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Waters Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Waters Corporation and Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$216.33 is Waters Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -0.37%. On the other hand, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -8.05% and its consensus target price is $4. The results provided earlier shows that Waters Corporation appears more favorable than Alphatec Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Waters Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.9% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Waters Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 21.19% 72.43% 210.6% 57.38% 37.94% 104.8%

For the past year Waters Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats Alphatec Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.