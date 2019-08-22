Waters Corporation (WAT) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 223 5.83 N/A 7.58 27.77 BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 17.99 N/A 0.16 122.24

Table 1 demonstrates Waters Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BioLife Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Waters Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Waters Corporation is presently more affordable than BioLife Solutions Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

Waters Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioLife Solutions Inc. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Waters Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and has 13 Quick Ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Waters Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Waters Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$216.33 is Waters Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.93%. BioLife Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 1.06% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Waters Corporation is looking more favorable than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Waters Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.7% of BioLife Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Waters Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year Waters Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors BioLife Solutions Inc.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.