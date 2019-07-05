Waters Corporation (WAT) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Comparing side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 220 6.24 N/A 7.58 27.40 Apyx Medical Corporation 7 12.53 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Waters Corporation and Apyx Medical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5%

Volatility & Risk

Waters Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Apyx Medical Corporation’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Waters Corporation. Its rival Apyx Medical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 10.9 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Waters Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Waters Corporation and Apyx Medical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -1.77% for Waters Corporation with average price target of $216.33. Competitively Apyx Medical Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 10.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Apyx Medical Corporation seems more appealing than Waters Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Waters Corporation and Apyx Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 42.7% respectively. 0.3% are Waters Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 12.77% are Apyx Medical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15% Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65%

For the past year Waters Corporation had bullish trend while Apyx Medical Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Waters Corporation.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.