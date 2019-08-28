Waters Corp. (WAT) Valuation Declined While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.22 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $3.11 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 194,286 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 694,396 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13M, up from 500,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 533,276 shares traded or 21.88% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18 million, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $204.19. About 343,643 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sensato Invsts Lc invested in 2.24% or 31,772 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Jump Trading Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,423 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 4.34M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Caledonia Plc invested 9.17% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). M&T Bankshares Corporation invested in 4,247 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has 0.08% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Caxton Associates LP holds 2,972 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 253,059 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc owns 62,294 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability owns 4,475 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 104,422 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Commerce invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38,756 shares to 190,135 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium owns 40,390 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 117,003 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 18,227 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Cohen & Steers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kings Point Capital reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company reported 21,970 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 14,677 shares. Invesco Limited holds 327,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.8% or 607,812 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Leavell accumulated 0.04% or 22,469 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 19,511 shares to 12,607 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 115,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,917 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $69,500 was bought by Richey Albert L. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

