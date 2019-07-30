Waters Corp. (WAT) Shareholder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Intersect Ent (XENT) as Market Value Declined

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 4,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,805 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 13,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.84. About 906,537 shares traded or 55.78% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $622.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 170,287 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 33.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 26/04/2018 – LCDs propel Sharp back into black despite iPhone X slump; 09/03/2018 – Global Cannabis Testing Market – Increasing Use for Medical Purposes to Propel Growthl Technavio; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS- TO POSTPONE DECISION ABOUT INITIATION OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL UNTIL AFTER FULL REVIEW OF INTERIM DATA FROM UC PROPEL STUDY; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: `SNL’ Cast Evaluation: Chris Redd’s Confidence Looks As If It Could Propel Him To Stardom; 16/04/2018 – Bank blowout: Big bank earnings should propel the financials from worst to first; 12/04/2018 – Philips China Creates an Al Lab to Propel Digital Transformation Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Positive Displacement Pumps Market – Developments in Water and Wastewater Industry to Propel Growth – Technavio; 01/05/2018 – INTERSECT ENT SEES FY REV. $111M TO $116M, EST. $115.4M; 16/04/2018 – The AACR and the UBS Oncology Impact Fund Managed by MPM Capital Announce First Funding Gift to Fuel Innovation to Propel; 08/05/2018 – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market – Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth l Technavio

Analysts await Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.34 EPS, down 142.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Intersect ENT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares to 36,178 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc. by 33,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 6,198 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability reported 5,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Personal Financial Services owns 0.2% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,568 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Westwood Mngmt Corp Il holds 0.1% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.07% or 14,218 shares in its portfolio. 2,072 were reported by Etrade Limited Liability Corp. Regions Finance Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 252 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Accredited owns 953 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 12,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,835 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc. by 12,241 shares to 377,482 shares, valued at $33.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 63,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.