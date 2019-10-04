Waters Corp. (WAT) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake by $311,750 as Share Value Declined; Symantec (SYMC) Holding Increased by Taconic Capital Advisors Lp

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 117,388 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.27M, up from 115,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $224.85. About 187,228 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 1.48M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap invested in 16,210 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd accumulated 235 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,471 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 5.36M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 34,235 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 0.06% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 19,174 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 3,235 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Parsec Financial Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 4,075 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,130 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 14,604 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.11M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 2,707 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has invested 0.09% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 28 shares stake. Great Lakes Advisors Lc has 64,922 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs reported 578,806 shares stake. 610 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 1,253 shares stake. Axa holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.26 million shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 80,763 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 1.53 million shares. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,543 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

