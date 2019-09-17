Waters Corp. (WAT) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $3.14 Million

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 5,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 8,499 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 14,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $231.52. About 475,225 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 658,803 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81 million, down from 823,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 1.89 million shares traded or 24.16% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 260,754 shares to 711,507 shares, valued at $34.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Wall Street Remembers 9/11: NYSE Traders Recall Their Personal Experiences – TheStreet.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like A. O. Smith Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AOS) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Square: Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Startribune.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE’s Betty Liu talks about corporate board diversity – Star Tribune” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 27.17 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ipswich Investment Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,377 shares. Mengis Management reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Advsrs Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 8,193 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc accumulated 219,918 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.99% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Tennessee-based Diversified Tru has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Morgan Stanley owns 89,427 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 3,500 shares. Principal Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 106,050 shares. 1,448 are held by Colony Grp Limited Liability Company. Qci Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 15,503 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 775,740 shares.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $731.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.