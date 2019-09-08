Waterfront Capital Partners Upped Its Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Position by $2.80 Million as Share Price Rose; First Heartland Consultants Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares to 714,000 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 767,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 647,259 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. 15,853 are owned by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sachem Head Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 10.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hap Trading Ltd holds 342,115 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 1.17M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 309,863 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) accumulated 20,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 863,967 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 21,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 959,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 47 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 37,342 shares. Westwood Grp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 5,252 shares. Macquarie Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEF) by 6,242 shares to 74,916 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (AOR) by 8,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,212 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,913 were reported by Westover Advisors Lc. Synovus reported 40,001 shares. Research And holds 850 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Barr E S Communication owns 1,622 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 4,677 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,379 shares. Clarkston Limited holds 532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Great Lakes Limited Liability Com has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burney has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 1.84% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Woodstock Corp has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sageworth Trust holds 0.01% or 179 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd Co holds 9,030 shares. Associated Banc reported 1.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Sumitomo Life has 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,556 shares.