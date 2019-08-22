Waterfront Capital Partners Upped Its Stake in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $8.55 Million as Stock Declined; Puzo Michael J Holding in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Has Lifted by $426,125 as Stock Declined

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 481,883 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 316,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 762,600 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, up from 446,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 460,169 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital reported 104,086 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 13,801 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 15,233 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 63,850 shares. Prelude Capital Lc has 54,414 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 29,560 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Sa, a France-based fund reported 40,199 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 1.23M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 28,500 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 513 shares. Proshare reported 15,926 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 42,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boyd Gaming Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Boyd Gaming Properties First to Receive Aristocrat’s New FarmVille(TM) and Madonna(TM) Slot Titles – Stockhouse” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boyd Gaming Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 127,953 shares to 452,185 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 266,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,900 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 42,911 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Zeke Capital Advsrs Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Symphony Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,112 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 3,054 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 230,781 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 28,527 shares. Diversified Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 31,982 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc stated it has 165,953 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 3,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,784 are held by Advisory Service Network. Two Sigma Secs Llc owns 1,395 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares to 77,748 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).