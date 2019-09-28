Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Position in Public Storage (PSA) as Stock Value Rose; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Shares Declined, American Trust Investment Advisors Upped Position by $1.36 Million

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 31,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 9,399 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, down from 41,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 816,193 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.35 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

