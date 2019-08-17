Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by $6.04 Million; As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Market Value Declined, Loews Has Decreased by $588,000 Its Position

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 91,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69 million, down from 416,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.88% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, down from 151,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,910 shares to 94,560 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 107,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability has 0.69% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Raymond James And Assoc owns 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 612,194 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,858 shares. Bokf Na invested in 37,163 shares. Moreover, Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca has 2.76% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 109,030 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 57,537 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 2,527 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 0.01% or 4,655 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 58,440 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP owns 27,795 shares. Twin Capital Inc holds 0.26% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 63,340 shares. Nordea Invest has 462,438 shares. Kwmg Lc holds 25,233 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hightower Tru Lta stated it has 13,955 shares.