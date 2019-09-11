Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $5.89 Million; Lvw Advisors Increases Holding in Altria Group (MO)

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 9,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 57,193 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 48,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 13.75 million shares traded or 49.85% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 452,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, down from 580,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 3.06M shares traded or 52.91% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 261,536 shares to 678,122 shares, valued at $24.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 316,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $50.68M for 16.14 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc holds 452,500 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 112,778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highline Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.76% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Kingdon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3.73% stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 1.96 million shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 904,543 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Pnc Fincl Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,799 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited reported 325,946 shares. Millennium Lc reported 50,326 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 5,186 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney reported 24,365 shares. Keystone Fin Planning Inc stated it has 94,263 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co holds 13,066 shares. California-based Wespac Advisors Limited Liability has invested 3.47% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Intact holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 256,100 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 213,576 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Moreover, Bouchey Group Inc has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,689 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated has 27,278 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 347,017 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 19,943 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 155,200 shares. Columbia Asset invested in 0.21% or 13,487 shares. St Germain D J owns 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,334 shares.