Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Holding in Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) by $11.24 Million; Spears Abacus Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Citigroup (C)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 340,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 657,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.87M, down from 998,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 336,034 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP)

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 6,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 424,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.70 million, up from 417,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 8.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,955 shares to 6,286 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 9,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,920 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0.09% or 304,517 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.06% stake. 838,549 are owned by Victory Inc. Parkside Fin State Bank And Trust reported 3,503 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 13.51 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.30 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co accumulated 0.24% or 107,464 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) invested in 0% or 45 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp stated it has 1.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.81% or 1.31 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 28,831 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kiltearn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.26 million shares for 7.23% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.76M for 16.61 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 302,826 shares to 707,171 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.