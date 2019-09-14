Waterfront Capital Partners Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Raised by $1.19 Million; Advent International Continues to Hold Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 2.00M shares traded or 13.43% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 54,163 shares as the company's stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 706,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06 million, up from 652,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. It closed at $24.39 lastly. It is down 2.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & stated it has 1.84M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 3.87 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.25 million shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na reported 0% stake. Destination Wealth Management owns 2,787 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 309 shares. Commerce Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 50,117 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Stifel Fincl has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Mirae Asset Investments Communications reported 961,342 shares. Salem Counselors reported 1,000 shares stake. Overbrook has invested 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Pnc Services Group has 15,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,690 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 5.16M shares.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 393,619 shares to 221,381 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 45,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,687 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).